The Irish National Seismic Network is seeking further information following this weekend’s earthquake in Donegal.

The INSN has confirmed a 2.5 magnitude quake was felt near Glenveagh National Park yesterday morning.

The network says it’s received reports that the event was felt throughout the Donegal area, and was recorded by seismic stations across the country.

It’s asking people who felt yesterday’s quake to make a report on its website.

