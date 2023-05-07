Pringle presses government to improve accessible transport

Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, this week called on government to invest in an inclusive and accessible transport infrastructure.

Deputy Pringle this week supported a motion on transport support schemes for people with disabilities.

The Deputy welcomed advances in accessible DART trains but called for them to be rolled out quickly while ensuring availability of staff to support individuals.

Finally Pringle supported the motion’s call for the Government to reinstate the Motorised Transport Grant and Mobility Allowance, an issue he has raised before and stressed that inaccessible transport hugely affect the lives of the disable population…