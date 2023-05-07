Roisin Flanagan sets new Donegal record

Roisin Flanagan set a new Donegal record in the 5000 metres overnight in California.
The Finn Valley athlete finished the race in seventh in a time of 15 minutes, 26.32 seconds.
The event was won by Lea Meyer in a time of 15 minutes 06.39 seconds.
