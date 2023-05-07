Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Roisin Flanagan sets new Donegal record

Roisin Flanagan set a new Donegal record in the 5000 metres overnight in California.

The Finn Valley athlete finished the race in seventh in a time of 15 minutes, 26.32 seconds.

The event was won by Lea Meyer in a time of 15 minutes 06.39 seconds.

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following Derry burglary

7 May 2023
Felt-events-M2.5-6.5.2023-Donegal
News

People who felt Donegal earthquake urged to report it to INSN

7 May 2023
ambulances
News

Ambulance service faces possible industrial action

7 May 2023
pringledail123
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle presses government to improve accessible transport

7 May 2023
