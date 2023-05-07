Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Russian ships seen acting suspiciously off Donegal coast

Internet cables between Ireland and the USA could be under threat after it emerged today that Russian ships were spotted in Irish waters last week.

The Sunday Times reported today that two Russian vessels were spotted by Irish Navy vessel The George Bernard Shaw, and the Air Corps.

The paper reports that the ships were conducting reconnaissance off County Donegal in preparation for a possible sabotage operation.

Security analyst Declan Power says all the signs are that the Russians were up to something sinister……….

Kama position screenshot taken from www.marinetraffic.com

Top Stories

kama
News, Audio, Top Stories

Russian ships seen acting suspiciously off Donegal coast

7 May 2023
educate together
News, Audio, Top Stories

Educate Together say Citizens’ Assembly on education must be prioritised

7 May 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested following Derry burglary

7 May 2023
Felt-events-M2.5-6.5.2023-Donegal
News

People who felt Donegal earthquake urged to report it to INSN

7 May 2023
