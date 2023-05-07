Russian ships seen acting suspiciously off Donegal coast

Internet cables between Ireland and the USA could be under threat after it emerged today that Russian ships were spotted in Irish waters last week.

The Sunday Times reported today that two Russian vessels were spotted by Irish Navy vessel The George Bernard Shaw, and the Air Corps.

The paper reports that the ships were conducting reconnaissance off County Donegal in preparation for a possible sabotage operation.

Security analyst Declan Power says all the signs are that the Russians were up to something sinister……….

Kama position screenshot taken from www.marinetraffic.com