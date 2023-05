Donegal were beaten in their second game of the Ulster Senior Ladies Football Championship round robin on Sunday afternoon.

Maxi Curran’s side went down 1-15 to 2-04 to Armagh.

First half goals from Amy Boyle Carr and Tara Hegarty had Donegal ahead by a point at the break but a strong second half showing from Armagh and the LGFA Player of the Month for April Aimee Mackin, who scored nine points, saw Armagh claim the victory.

Donegal boss Maxi Curran told Brendan Devenney the better team won…