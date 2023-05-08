Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Cancer specialist says delay in new hospital is costing lives in the West and North West

The delay in appointing a project design team to construct a purpose Model 4 hospital in Galway for cancer treatment in the West and North West is costing lives.

That’s the view of Saolta Cancer Network Director Pofessor Michael Kerin, who says such a centre was promised under the National Development Plan for 2021 to 2030, but is currently stalled.

The West and North West of Ireland have the highest incidence and mortality rates of cancer in the country.

Professor Kerin says, once again, central government is ignoring the region – and it’s costing lives………….

musgrave Belfast
News, Top Stories

Two arrests today following weekend security alert in Omagh

8 May 2023
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court after Derry robbery

8 May 2023
Glasserchoo 1
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann working to repair burst water main at Glasserchoo

8 May 2023
Social Justice Ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland’s Social Contract is broken – SJI

8 May 2023
Advertisement

