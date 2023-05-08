Cancer specialist says delay in new hospital is costing lives in the West and North West

The delay in appointing a project design team to construct a purpose Model 4 hospital in Galway for cancer treatment in the West and North West is costing lives.

That’s the view of Saolta Cancer Network Director Pofessor Michael Kerin, who says such a centre was promised under the National Development Plan for 2021 to 2030, but is currently stalled.

The West and North West of Ireland have the highest incidence and mortality rates of cancer in the country.

Professor Kerin says, once again, central government is ignoring the region – and it’s costing lives………….