Council to meet Twin Towns businesses to discuss parking concerns

Donegal County Council is to meet with businesses in the Twin Towns to discuss parking regulations in the town.

At the weekend, a number of businesses became involved in an online discussion, with some confusion about what the grace period is for a parked car without a valid ticket, before fines can be applied by traffic wardens.

At present, the grace period is 10 minutes, with local businesses calling for that to be increased to 30 minutes.

Patrick McGowan is Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District – He says one of the biggest issues is a lack of signage and communication, and that’s something he wants the council to address…………..