A protest by defective concrete block home-owners is to be staged tonight outside The Letterkenny Community centre where a Fianna Fail community meeting is due to take place at 8pm.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue will be in attendance as well as Senator Niall Blaney.

Lisa Hone, Chairperson of the Mica Action Group says affected home owners have had to protest many times and that there are mechanics of the scheme that needs to be amended: