Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Donegal’s All Ireland game with Clare fixed for Ennis Saturday May 20th

Photo: @UlsterGAA

Donegal’s opening game in the All Ireland series against Clare has been fixed for Saturday week 20th May at Cusack Park in Ennis with a 2pm throw in.

There will then be a two week gap with the Ulster Champions, be it Derry or Armagh, coming to Ballybofey on the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Donegal’s third game against Monaghan will be at a neutral venue on the weekend of the 17th June.

Tyrone will start their All Ireland campaign against the Connacht Champions Galway, that game has been fixed for Saturday 20th May at Pearse Stadium in Salthill at 5.15pm.

The Kerry Mayo clash is on the same day, starting at 3pm in Killarney.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Phone
News, Audio, Top Stories

People are “digitally excluded” from the GAA – Age Action Ireland

8 May 2023
itic
News, Audio, Top Stories

ITIC concerned at Ukraine War’s impact on tourism sector here

8 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 May 2023
earth quake
News, Audio, Top Stories

More people heard rather than felt Donegal earthquake – DIAS

8 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Phone
News, Audio, Top Stories

People are “digitally excluded” from the GAA – Age Action Ireland

8 May 2023
itic
News, Audio, Top Stories

ITIC concerned at Ukraine War’s impact on tourism sector here

8 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 May 2023
earth quake
News, Audio, Top Stories

More people heard rather than felt Donegal earthquake – DIAS

8 May 2023
deer-warning
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Deer Commission says any decisions on culling must be based on science

8 May 2023
parking ticket
News

Council to meet Twin Towns businesses to discuss parking concerns

8 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube