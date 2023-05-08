Donegal’s All Ireland game with Clare fixed for Ennis Saturday May 20th

Donegal’s opening game in the All Ireland series against Clare has been fixed for Saturday week 20th May at Cusack Park in Ennis with a 2pm throw in.

There will then be a two week gap with the Ulster Champions, be it Derry or Armagh, coming to Ballybofey on the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Donegal’s third game against Monaghan will be at a neutral venue on the weekend of the 17th June.

Tyrone will start their All Ireland campaign against the Connacht Champions Galway, that game has been fixed for Saturday 20th May at Pearse Stadium in Salthill at 5.15pm.

The Kerry Mayo clash is on the same day, starting at 3pm in Killarney.