Former Brigade cricketer is new President of Cricket Ireland

Former Brigade cricketer, William Wilson is the new President of Cricket Ireland following its Annual General Meeting. He succeeds David Griffin.

He began his cricket career with Foyle College at underage level. He went on to play for Creevedonnell Cricket Club and then moved on to Brigade Cricket Club in 1982, playing under the legendary Roy Torrens.

He eventually replaced Roy as captain of the club.

He played in five Irish Senior Cup Finals, winning two of them – in 1996 against Leinster and 1999 against Limavady.

In 2001, he retired from the game as a player and became involved as a North West selector and as a representative on the Irish Cricket Union’s Cricket Committee. He was appointed Irish Selector for the North West for the duration of Adrian Birrell’s tenure as Ireland Coach, and for two seasons with Phil Simmons.