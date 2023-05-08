If young people aren’t attracted to fishing, the industry will decline – Early

Donegal County Council’s Fisheries Committee has been told that not enough young people are entering the sector, and if action isn’t taken to incentivise people to take to the water, then we may find ourselves overseeing the demise of the fishing sector.

That was the warning delivered by Arranmore based Inshore Fisheries representative Jerry Early.

He says while supports and investment in piers and harbours are to be welcomed, what people really need are to be given realistic quotas and the right to fish……..