Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Ireland’s Social Contract is broken – SJI

Social Justice Ireland says the significant financial resources available to the government must be used to improve the living standards for everyone in society.

The organisation claims Ireland’s ‘social contract’ is broken, despite the government having the capacity to deliver a new one.

It says Ireland has experienced record growth since the pandemic, yet our housing, healthcare and public transport remain far below the standards that could be achieved.

Research and Policy Analyst Michelle Murphy thinks we should be using our economic position to improve the welfare of those struggling in society……….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

parking ticket
News

Council to meet Twin Towns businesses to discuss parking concerns

8 May 2023
musgrave Belfast
News, Top Stories

Two arrests today following weekend security alert in Omagh

8 May 2023
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court after Derry robbery

8 May 2023
Glasserchoo 1
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann working to repair burst water main at Glasserchoo

8 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

parking ticket
News

Council to meet Twin Towns businesses to discuss parking concerns

8 May 2023
musgrave Belfast
News, Top Stories

Two arrests today following weekend security alert in Omagh

8 May 2023
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court after Derry robbery

8 May 2023
Glasserchoo 1
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann working to repair burst water main at Glasserchoo

8 May 2023
Social Justice Ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland’s Social Contract is broken – SJI

8 May 2023
Donegal-County-Council-Offices-in-Lifford
News, Top Stories

RZLT concerns back on the agenda as Galway TD demands clarity on liability

8 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube