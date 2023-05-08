Ireland’s Social Contract is broken – SJI

Social Justice Ireland says the significant financial resources available to the government must be used to improve the living standards for everyone in society.

The organisation claims Ireland’s ‘social contract’ is broken, despite the government having the capacity to deliver a new one.

It says Ireland has experienced record growth since the pandemic, yet our housing, healthcare and public transport remain far below the standards that could be achieved.

Research and Policy Analyst Michelle Murphy thinks we should be using our economic position to improve the welfare of those struggling in society……….