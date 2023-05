The Irish Deer Commission says it’s concerned decisions around deer culling will be made by the public, and not experts.

It’s after a major consultation process found over 80 per cent of people believe the national deer herd is damaging biodiversity.

86 per cent of respondents told the Deer Management Strategy Group the culling of deer is needed.

Damien Hannigan from the Irish Deer Commission says any decisions around this should be based on science………..