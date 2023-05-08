Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

ITIC concerned at Ukraine War’s impact on tourism sector here

The Tourism Industry Confederation says it’s hugely concerned about the impact of the war in Ukraine on the sector this year.

A memo went to a Cabinet sub-committee last week estimating the sector will lose more than a billion euro in 2023.

This is largely due to more than a third of hotel beds outside Dublin being contracted to the State for asylum seeker accommodation.

President of Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, Eoghan O’Meara Walsh, says the drop in bed availability affects other areas of the industry……..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Phone
News, Audio, Top Stories

People are “digitally excluded” from the GAA – Age Action Ireland

8 May 2023
itic
News, Audio, Top Stories

ITIC concerned at Ukraine War’s impact on tourism sector here

8 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 May 2023
earth quake
News, Audio, Top Stories

More people heard rather than felt Donegal earthquake – DIAS

8 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Phone
News, Audio, Top Stories

People are “digitally excluded” from the GAA – Age Action Ireland

8 May 2023
itic
News, Audio, Top Stories

ITIC concerned at Ukraine War’s impact on tourism sector here

8 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 May 2023
earth quake
News, Audio, Top Stories

More people heard rather than felt Donegal earthquake – DIAS

8 May 2023
deer-warning
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Deer Commission says any decisions on culling must be based on science

8 May 2023
parking ticket
News

Council to meet Twin Towns businesses to discuss parking concerns

8 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube