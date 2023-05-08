ITIC concerned at Ukraine War’s impact on tourism sector here

The Tourism Industry Confederation says it’s hugely concerned about the impact of the war in Ukraine on the sector this year.

A memo went to a Cabinet sub-committee last week estimating the sector will lose more than a billion euro in 2023.

This is largely due to more than a third of hotel beds outside Dublin being contracted to the State for asylum seeker accommodation.

President of Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, Eoghan O’Meara Walsh, says the drop in bed availability affects other areas of the industry……..