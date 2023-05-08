More people heard rather than felt Donegal earthquake – DIAS

The Director of Seismic Networks at the Dublin Institute of Advanced Studies says they’ve already received a record number of reports of the magnitude 2.5 earthquake recorded in Donegal in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Irish National Seismic Network says the qwuake was felt all around the county and further afield, but was centred around Glenveagh National Park.

Dr Martin Möllhoff told Greg on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show that more people are reporting hearing it rather than feeling it, and that’s a very interesting development………

The network is asking people who felt yesterday’s quake to make a report on its website by using the link below