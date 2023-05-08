Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
RZLT concerns back on the agenda as Galway TD demands clarity on liability

The government is being called on confirm that the Residential Zoned Land Tax does not apply to land being used for farming purposes.

Farmers and their families have expressed their concern that they’ll be forced to sell land that has been in their family for generations.

The annual tax will be calculated at 3 per cent of the market value of land, and will apply from next year.

Last month, a special meeting of Donegal County Council to discuss the County Development Plan heard concerns that farmland zoned as ‘strategic reserve’ could be subject to the tax, despite the fact that such zoning is of no benefit to the farmer.

Revenue has confirmed that certain properties will be excluded, and landowners can appeal the decision if their lands are included.

Independent TD Seán Canney says it’s not an acceptable process to put the burden of proof onto the farmer……

Top Stories

musgrave Belfast
News, Top Stories

Two arrests today following weekend security alert in Omagh

8 May 2023
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court after Derry robbery

8 May 2023
Glasserchoo 1
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann working to repair burst water main at Glasserchoo

8 May 2023
Social Justice Ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ireland’s Social Contract is broken – SJI

8 May 2023
