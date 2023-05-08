Two arrests today following weekend security alert in Omagh

Two men have been arrested in relation to security alert in Omagh.

Police investigating a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security incident in the Derry Road area of the town on Saturday carried out two searches last night.

A 56 year old man was arrested during a search in Omagh, and a 29 year old during a search in Strabane – while two vehicles were also seized.

Both search and arrest operations were carried out under the Terrorism Act.

The men were taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.

