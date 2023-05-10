Gardaí in Donegal urge public to not use social media to report a crime

Gardaí in Donegal are appealing to the public to not use social media as a means of reporting a crime.

They are urging the public to call 999 or 112 in case of an emergency and that the Garda Síochána Donegal Facebook page is not monitored 24/7.

The public are advised if they need a Garda response or wish to have a matter investigated to call their local station number.

Local numbers are as follows:

• Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100

• Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540

• Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071-9858530

• Milford Garda Station 074-9153060