Widespread water outages in Letterkenny said to be affecting mental health of residents

The mental health of residents in the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District is said to being affected due to repeated water outages.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly says frustrations are growing and residents are at their wits end.

One resident in the Bomnay area has recorded 84 outages since September.

Councillor Kelly says attempts to receive valuable response from Uisce Eireann is proving difficult.

He says people can no longer continue to live the way they have been forced to:

