The Taoiseach has not ruled out co-funding for the A5.

In responding to Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn in the Dail who called for the Irish Government to reinstate its monetary commitment to the project, Leo Varadkar acknowledged the importance of the Western Transport Corridor project in terms of road safety and connectivity for the North West region.

The Taoiseach says the Government is now in a position to engage in talks with the Stormont Executive when it is back up and running: