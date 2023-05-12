Former LUH consultant questions Saolta’s commitment to Donegal

A former Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon at Letterkenny University Hospital has today questioned the political emphasis on cross border health cooperation, saying in the aftermath of Brexit, he does not believe that is the answer to Letterkenny University Hospital’s problems.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Dr Peter O’Rourke said the hospital is not receiving the investment it needs from the Saolta Hospital Group, claiming it is concentrating its efforts on developing services in Galway.

He believes Letterkenny University Hospital is at risk of being downgraded because of the lack of investment..…….