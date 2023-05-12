The only way to get better is learn from mistakes – Dave Rogers

Finn Harps were hit for a sixth defeat of the season on Friday evening as the Ballybofey side lost 2-0 to Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds.

The Donegal side were by far the better of the two teams in the second half but Harps couldn’t find the back of the net as the hosts took the win with goals from Dane Massey and Harry Groome.

Fourteen games into the season and Harps stay second bottom, 9th in the First Division standings.