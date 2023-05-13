Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Banks must do more to support defective block homeowners – Pringle

A Donegal TD says the government must make sure banks play their role in the Defective Blocks Redress Scheme.

Deputy Thomas Pringle told the Dáil the Defective Block Homeowner Working Group has shown that as mortgage owners, the banks are equal shareholders in the problems faced by homeowners, and they need to be held to account.

Deputy Pringle said homeowners are trying to find the money to bridge the 100 per cent scheme gap, while the banks and building societies sit and demand full repayment and do not assist at all. He told Finance Minister Michael McGrath that they must do more.

Minister Mc Grath pledged to meet with homeowner representatives and do what he can to address the issue………

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

image1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fleadh set to spread music across Letterkenny this weekend

13 May 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for information following fatal road collision in Leitrim

13 May 2023
Thomas Pringle Beard
News, Audio, Top Stories

Banks must do more to support defective block homeowners – Pringle

13 May 2023
St Columba's NS Ballylast Castlefin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for speed survey outside St. Columba’s National School, Ballylast

13 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

image1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fleadh set to spread music across Letterkenny this weekend

13 May 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for information following fatal road collision in Leitrim

13 May 2023
Thomas Pringle Beard
News, Audio, Top Stories

Banks must do more to support defective block homeowners – Pringle

13 May 2023
St Columba's NS Ballylast Castlefin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for speed survey outside St. Columba’s National School, Ballylast

13 May 2023
Nurse
News, Top Stories

62% of people on inpatient/ day case waiting list at LUH waiting longer than Sláintecare maximum wait times

12 May 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 12th

12 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube