Banks must do more to support defective block homeowners – Pringle

A Donegal TD says the government must make sure banks play their role in the Defective Blocks Redress Scheme.

Deputy Thomas Pringle told the Dáil the Defective Block Homeowner Working Group has shown that as mortgage owners, the banks are equal shareholders in the problems faced by homeowners, and they need to be held to account.

Deputy Pringle said homeowners are trying to find the money to bridge the 100 per cent scheme gap, while the banks and building societies sit and demand full repayment and do not assist at all. He told Finance Minister Michael McGrath that they must do more.

Minister Mc Grath pledged to meet with homeowner representatives and do what he can to address the issue………