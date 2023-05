Donegal’s minors are into the semi final of the Ulster Championship thanks to a one point win over Cavan.

At half time, Donegal led 0-05 to 0-02 but the game opened up in the second.

In the end, it finished 1-11 to 2-07 in favour of Luke Barrett’s side, who will now play Derry in the semi final.

Brendan Devenney has the full time report…