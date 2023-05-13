Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí appeal for information following fatal road collision in Leitrim

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in County Leitrim.

The man, in his late 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, following the single-vehicle collision shortly after 8.40 yesterday morning on the Drumcong to Ballinamore Road at Aghacashlaun.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out by Gardaí and the road has since reopened.

Anyone who was in the area between 8 o’clock on Thursday evening and 8.40 on Friday morning – especially those with dashcam footage – is asked to contact Gardaí.

