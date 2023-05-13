Kilmacrennan Celtic win Brian McCormick Sports Cup for the first time

Kilmacrennan Celtic have lifted the Brian McCormick Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

The Gerard McGranaghan managed Premier Division outfit defeated Division One side Letterkenny Rovers 2-0 in a well contested decider in fine, warm conditions at Diamond Park, Ballyare.

Chris Dillon put Kilmacrennan ahead in the 35th minute and they were good value for their lead at the break, having had a number of good chances.

Matthew McLaughlin put the issue beyond doubt with a second in the 74th minute.

Rovers struggled to create much up front and Kilmacrennan ran out deserved winners.

Chris Ashmore had this full-time report: