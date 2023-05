Donegal booked their place in the Ulster Minor Football Championship semi final after a one point victory over Cavan in Breffni Park.

A goal from Oisin Scanlan helped Luke Barrett’s men to the 1-11 to 2-07 win.

Donegal will now face Derry in the final four.

Manager Luke Barret told Brendan Devenney he is extremely proud of his side after their victory…