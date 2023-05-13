Michael Barr goal wins Clubman Shirts League Cup for Greencastle

Greencastle got their hands on the Clubman Shirts League Cup on Saturday evening.
They beat Buncrana Hearts 1-0 in Maginn Park.
Michael Barr’s goal proved to be the winner for Greencastle as they end the season with Silverware.
