Donegal defeated Louth 2-19 to 4-07 in the Nickey Rackard Cup to book a final spot against Wicklow in Croke Park.

Mickey McCann’s side fell behind early in the first half before settling in the game and Ronan McDermott netted.

Ruairi Campbell then added Donegal’s second goal in the second half to seal the six point victory.

Scorer of the second Donegal goal, Ruairi Campbell spoke with Chris Ashmore after the game…