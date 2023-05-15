Excellent performance but recent criticism unfair – Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins

Shamrock Rovers remain two-points clear of Derry City at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.
Richie Towell’s winner 2-minutes from time saw Rovers beat St. Pat’s 3-2 at Tallaght Stadium.
Derry remain on Rovers’ tail after their 3-nil win at home to Dundalk taking their fifth win in six games.
Jordan McEneff, Cameron Dummegan and Michael Duffy all found the net at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.
Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins was pleased with the performance but was also keen to add that some of the recent results didn’t deserve the criticism that was directed at the team: