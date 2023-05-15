Excellent performance but recent criticism unfair – Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins

Shamrock Rovers remain two-points clear of Derry City at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Richie Towell’s winner 2-minutes from time saw Rovers beat St. Pat’s 3-2 at Tallaght Stadium.

Derry remain on Rovers’ tail after their 3-nil win at home to Dundalk taking their fifth win in six games.

Jordan McEneff, Cameron Dummegan and Michael Duffy all found the net at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.