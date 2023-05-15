Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Excellent performance but recent criticism unfair – Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins

Ruaidhri Higgins. Photo @derrycityfc

Shamrock Rovers remain two-points clear of Derry City at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Richie Towell’s winner 2-minutes from time saw Rovers beat St. Pat’s 3-2 at Tallaght Stadium.

Derry remain on Rovers’ tail after their 3-nil win at home to Dundalk taking their fifth win in six games.

Jordan McEneff, Cameron Dummegan and Michael Duffy all found the net at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins was pleased with the performance but was also keen to add that some of the recent results didn’t deserve the criticism that was directed at the team:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Tractor and sprayer in rushy field
News, Audio, Top Stories

Farm machinery drivers urged to take care on roads as silage season gets underway

15 May 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday May 15th

15 May 2023
Defective Blocks EU
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defective block campaigners to present issue to highest level of EU Commission

15 May 2023
Rail
News, Top Stories

Funding secured for third phase of Derry railway line expansion

15 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Tractor and sprayer in rushy field
News, Audio, Top Stories

Farm machinery drivers urged to take care on roads as silage season gets underway

15 May 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday May 15th

15 May 2023
Defective Blocks EU
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defective block campaigners to present issue to highest level of EU Commission

15 May 2023
Rail
News, Top Stories

Funding secured for third phase of Derry railway line expansion

15 May 2023
Garda Exterior
Top Stories, News

Gardai appeal for witnesses to arson at building designated for refugees in Buncrana

15 May 2023
Mica House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘No political ambition in current Government to deliver proper redress’ – MAG Chair

15 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube