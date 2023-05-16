ATU campuses achieve 75% recycling waste reduction

ATU campuses have achieved a 75% recycling waste reduction as part of a sustainability drive to be greener.

The ATU’s Sligo and Letterkenny campuses have made significant changes by “greening” their canteen facilities in a commitment to eliminate single-use items on campus and significantly increase waste recycling levels.

The initiative has already seen the canteen on the Sligo campus reduce general waste by 50%, increase recyclable waste levels to 75%, hitting 2030 targets and has seen 200,000 single-use items eliminated since the initiative was implemented. The move is part of the Atlantic Technological University’s ongoing efforts to promote environmental sustainability and reduce its carbon footprint.

The elimination of paper cups and replacement by 2GoCups, the introduction of alternative options for all users and the removal of all bins from the Foodcourt have all been key components of the change journey.