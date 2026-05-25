Carndonagh Community School pupils tell DCC a social media ban won’t work

Students from Carndonagh Community School have asked Donegal County Council to forward research to the Minister for Children regarding mobile phone use and proposals to raise the minimum age for social media access to 15.

Their findings suggest that 96 per cent of 10 to 15-year-olds using social media have been exposed to harmful content.

However, rather than a ban in full, the students believe that teenagers need more education to use it properly. They say that if it were banned outright, they would lose access to information.

The council has confirmed it will write to Minister for Children Norma Foley and seek a meeting between the Minister and the class to discuss the research in further detail.

After their presentation, Donna Marie Doherty spoke to students Olan Doogan and Leona Duffy

Olan Doogan is on a Children’s Ombusdsman Advisory Panel. he says that children’s rights need to be protected……………