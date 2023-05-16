Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ombudsman for Children’s Office receives record complaints in 2022

Education is the sector from where most complaints were received from the Ombudsman for Children’s Office.

Bullying, expulsion or suspension were among some of the most common issues complained about.

2022 proved to be the busiest year for complaints since the establishment of the Office.

In its annual report for 2022, Tusla also came under the spotlight with complaints including how they communicate with service users and their families, social workers and supports for families.

Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon says government needs to step up its game as families and children are being let down by inaction:

