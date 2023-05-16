Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



In Part One, after a look at the papers, we hear from the people of Kilmacrennan who upset with the news that Fr Paddy Dunne is moving out of the parish. Bishop Alan McGuckian responds:

In hour two, we have the latest appeals and information from Donegal Gardai and later we have news of and reaction to an attack on a refugee center in Buncrana:

In hour three we have a report on fuel prices, news on a consultation on traffic movement in south Letterkenny and catch up on the hundreds of calls and comments which came in from listeners this morning: