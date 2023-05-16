Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we hear from the people of Kilmacrennan who upset with the news that Fr Paddy Dunne is moving out of the parish. Bishop Alan McGuckian responds:

In hour two, we have the latest appeals and information from Donegal Gardai and later we have news of and reaction to an attack on a refugee center in Buncrana:

In hour three we have a report on fuel prices, news on a consultation on traffic movement in south Letterkenny and catch up on the hundreds of calls and comments which came in from listeners this morning:

Nine Til Noon
Nine Til Noon

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 May 2023
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann to construct new wastewater scheme in Coolatee

16 May 2023
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Low fuel prices to be short lived – Paddy Comyn

16 May 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions for Ballyshannon and surrounding areas tonight

16 May 2023
