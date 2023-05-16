Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

St Eunans College gearing up for Croke Park Legends

This Thursday, 18th May, St Eunan’s College, in collaboration with the Parents Association, will be hosting an evening with some of our GAA Legends and past pupils. This will be an evening of celebration, stories, music and craic.

The panel on the night includes All Ireland winners Michael Murphy, Colm Mc Fadden, Neil Gallagher, Rory Kavanagh and Highland’s own Brendan Devenney.

The event takes place in the Mount Errigal Hotel. Doors open from 6.30 pm to begin at 7.30 pm. All proceeds from the event will go towards the College pitch maintenance and development fund.

This promises to be a great evening for all Donegal fans and one not to be missed. Special guests on the night will include the Sam Maguire Cup.

Tickets are now on sale at a cost of €20 from the following:

St Eunan’s College (0749121143). (Student Tickets available from College only, at a cost of €10)

The Mount Errigal Hotel (0749122700)

Kernans – Letterkenny, Ramelton, Newtoncunningham, Carrigart, Ballyshannon, Drumkeen & Castlefin

Donegal Stationery Company (Lower Main Street, Letterkenny)

Gildea Butchers (Opposite Old Dunnes, Letterkenny)

Tickets are also available to purchase online via Eventbrite (link below)
https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/from-castle-tales-to-croke-park-legends-registration-601713510307

