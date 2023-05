It’s reported that three youths were sighted throwing bottles at house windows in Leck Cottages in Oldtown, Letterkenny on Saturday night last at around 11.10pm.

One window was broken during the incident.

On the arrival of Gardaí, the youths were gone.

Gardaí are appealing to the public to come forward if they observed three youths in that area and can provide a description of them or anyone who may have dashcam footage.