Business Matters Ep 145 – Ciaran Blaney & Kevin Sexton

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell talks to the co-owner of Bugger Jacks in Milford, Ciaran Blaney. The 24-year-old set up the business at Lagg Service Station in Milford in July 2019. The takeaway outlet at Milford Retail Park was opened in February 2022 and a few months later, Burger Jacks 45-seater restaurant opened next door.

Ciaran also speaks to the Head of Innovation for the new Alpha Innovation Centre in Letterkenny, Kevin Sexton, about what the state-of-the-art facility will provide when it opens in May 2025.

Listen back here: