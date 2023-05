The Newmills Corn and Flax Mill, Letterkenny will open to visitors from the first of next month, and will remain open for six days a week until the end of September.

Confirmation of the plan was received from OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan by Donegal County Council last evening.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh had lobbied the minister while he was in Donegal a fortnight ago.

He’s welcomed the confirmation, and is urging local people to visit the facility in a bid to secure more investment……