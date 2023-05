** Warning: Graphic image below

Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District is again calling for the culling of deer.

It comes after yet another deer was found deceased on the N56 this morning outside of Creeslough.

Car parts were also found along the road as well as a calf that is believed to have been birthed as a result of the collision.

Cllr. Micheal McClafferty says he’s not the only one seeking action: