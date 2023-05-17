Glenties MD councillors briefed on Fintown road project

Donegal County Council says the active travel project which is under construction in Fintown has been expanded to include the installation of a new drainage network throughout the village to help alleviate the flooding issues previous experienced in the village.

The intention is to provide comfort to all road users, while addressing local peoples’ concerns about speeding.

In a report to members of the Glenties Municipal District, the council said Fintown has an Annual Average Daily Traffic figure of 3000 vehicles.

The speed limit is 60kph, and a traffic study was completed to quantify the speeding issues within the village.

The measured average speed was 56kph, however the 85th percentile speed is 69kph with some vehicles reaching speeds up to 126kph within the speed limit zone.

The council says the €1.2 million project will improve safety for all road users within the village by improving the geometric alignment, junction layout, vision lines and through the introduction of traffic calming measures, designed to to reduce speed and overtaking within the village.

Following representation from the school children in the village, some of the budget has been reassigned to provide a cycle/scooter parking facilities in support of the active travel element of the project.

Report presented to councillors –

Baile na Finne Pedestrian Linkages and Road Infrastructure Improvement Project

The active travel project in Baile na Finne Part VIII planning was approved by Plenary Council in January

2021. The scheme aims to provide permeability for its pedestrians through the provision of continuity and

upgrade of footpaths (minimum of 2/5m wide), crossing opportunities, carparking facilities and installation of

LED route lighting, to promote modal shift as part of the Council’s strategy to meet its climate action targets.

The scheme will also seek to improve road surface providing comfort to all road users providing a smooth

road pavement with a consistent cross section.

Baile na Finne has an AADT of 3000 vehicles, with a speed limit of 60kph. As part of the design stage, a

traffic study was completed to quantify the speeding issues within the village, as concerns were raised by the

local community at the consultation stage. The measured average speed was 56kph, however the 85th

percentile speed is 69kph with some vehicles reaching speeds up to 126kph within the speed limit zone.

The proposed works will improve safety for all road users within the village by improving the geometric

alignment, junction layout, vision lines and through the introduction of traffic calming measures. The traffic

calming measures proposed implement a reduction in road carriageway width and consistency of cross

section, in accordance with DMURS (the design standard for urban streets), to reduce speed and indeed

overtaking within the village.

Funding has been provided to delivery this project through a variety of different allocations and sources and

particular thanks is extended to both the GMD Roads Team and the GMD Elected Members for the ongoing

support in relation to this.

 NTA Active Travel

 Roads Grant

 Climate Adaptation

 Public lighting

 Roads Footpaths 2022

 DOT LCA 2022

The Contractor (H Harkin Plant Hire Limited/Churchill Stone Ltd Consortium Group) was appointed in October

2022 and works will be completed in June 2023.The Contractor is progressing well, delivering the scheme in

accordance with the contract requirements and communicating effectively with local residents. The original

contract sum was of the order of €1M, however the Council has continued to apply through various funding

applications increasing the total available budget to circa €1.2M.

As with most civil engineering works contracts, this project has had to address unforeseeable ground

conditions, adverse weather conditions and complex underground services infrastructure, which required both

Council and the Contractor to work closely under the contract provision to ensure that the final project is built

in accordance with planning conditions, design standards and best practice guidelines to ensure a fit for

purpose and high-quality outcome within the budget available.

It is clear from local feedback that the contractor has endeavoured to reduced disruption to passing and local

traffic and to the local businesses and residents alike, while producing a high quality of workmanship and

engaging well with the Council to address the challenges faced.

The Council has also reviewed the outputs from the project and following representation from the school

children in the village, some of the budget has been reassigned to provide a cycle/scooter parking facilities in

support of the active travel element of the project. This will also assist the school with its ongoing and excellent

work with Green-Schools on achieving its various Green Flags and in particular the Green Flag for Travel.

Green-Schools is Ireland͛’s leading environmental management and award programme, working with primary

and secondary schools across the country. The Travel theme is funded by the Department of Transport and

supported by the National Transport Authority. The aim of the theme is to increase the number of students

walking, cycling, scooting, using public transport or carpooling on the way to school.

The scheme now includes the installation of a new drainage network throughout the village to help alleviate

the flooding issues previous experienced in the village.

With a budget limit of €1.2 M, the project extents will be restricted to within the new proposed speed limits,

resulting in minor amendments to the contract output length. The active travel element of the project will

connect to the last 2 houses within the speed limit beyond the school (Ballybofey side).

The scheme has been extremely well received with both the Contractor and Council receiving positive

feedback from the local community.

“It is a very welcome project planned and carried out by Donegal County Council. It should greatly improve

the character and overall look of the village. The two-metre footpath is fabulous and extends beyond two

metres in some cases to improve adjoining properties which was especially welcome. Very importantly

drainage has been upgraded to deal with surface water of which we get our fair share.

When the project is completed we will be left with a much narrower but hopefully safer road for all users, which

is the intention driving this substantial investment. The staff of both the council and contractors are to be

commended for all they have done throughout the project to minimize disruptions for residents and road users

as they carry out work to a very high standard, in what was until now, not the best of weather. I think we have

been so fortunate to have had this investment in our much-loved little village. Many thanks and appreciation

to all concerned.”

Mr Michael McGeehan, McGeehans Buses, Baile na Finne

“The newly resurfaced road and traffic calming measures through Fintown is a welcomed sight. Being here

for over a year, it’s reckless the speed that some folks drive through here. We have kids walking to school,

and many other folks walking here. Since the shops and petrol station have closed, people must have

forgotten that it’s still an actual village. Hopefully, the new footpaths, and the new road will remind drivers of

that.”

Mr Chad Lefler, Yer Man’s Coffee Cove

“The scheme will improve the look of the village when it is completed with new footpaths and the new layout

will also reduce traffic speed throughout improving the safety of all pedestrians in the village as well as at the

front of the school where the new parking system will make it easier and safer for the children to get on and

off the buses and cars. Overall, it will be a great benefit to the people of the village.”

Mr Seaghán Mac Laifeartaigh, Principal, SN Cholmcille Naofa, Baile na Finne

“Thanks so much for providing a place for me to park by scooter. I cant wait till it goes in, I have been

practicing every day so I am ready to “scoot” to school when I have somewhere to park up. My Mammy is

happy because it is much safer now with the new footpath.”

Master Tiernan McGill, National School Student and resident of Baile na Finn