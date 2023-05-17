Government say no for now to application for ASD room in St. Eunan’s NS Raphoe

A Donegal deputy is calling on Government to sanction the facilitation of an ASD room in a school in Raphoe.

Deputy Pearse Doherty told the Dail yesterday that St. Eunan’s National School has already seen one student needing to travel to a different catchment area due to staffing issues, despite their siblings remaining at the school.

He added that a spare classroom, as well as a sensory room and sensory garden are available.

There are currently three children who would benefit from additional staff, with a 4th to enrol next year.

However Minister for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan said for now, extra staff will not be provided: