Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Government say no for now to application for ASD room in St. Eunan’s NS Raphoe

A Donegal deputy is calling on Government to sanction the facilitation of an ASD room in a school in Raphoe.

Deputy Pearse Doherty told the Dail yesterday that St. Eunan’s National School has already seen one student needing to travel to a different catchment area due to staffing issues, despite their siblings remaining at the school.

He added that a spare classroom, as well as a sensory room and sensory garden are available.

There are currently three children who would benefit from additional staff, with a 4th to enrol next year.

However Minister for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan said for now, extra staff will not be provided:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ard greine court
News, Audio, Top Stories

Safe guarding assurance exercise to commence in June for CHO1 – Minister Anne Rabbitte

17 May 2023
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Garda recruitment plans 30% behind

17 May 2023
st eunans national school raphoe
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government say no for now to application for ASD room in St. Eunan’s NS Raphoe

17 May 2023
newmills closed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Corn and Flax Mill to open for the summer

17 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

ard greine court
News, Audio, Top Stories

Safe guarding assurance exercise to commence in June for CHO1 – Minister Anne Rabbitte

17 May 2023
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Garda recruitment plans 30% behind

17 May 2023
st eunans national school raphoe
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government say no for now to application for ASD room in St. Eunan’s NS Raphoe

17 May 2023
newmills closed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Corn and Flax Mill to open for the summer

17 May 2023
Fintown 2
News, Top Stories

Glenties MD councillors briefed on Fintown road project

17 May 2023
Marian Harkin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harkin concerned about Minister Ryan’s comments on N17 upgrade

17 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube