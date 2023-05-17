Harkin concerned about Minister Ryan’s comments on N17 upgrade

The Dail has been told recent comments from Transport Minister Eamon Ryan have led to grave fears that the N17 will not receive the investment it needs over the next number of years.

If that happens, South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin warned, then people from all over the North West will be affected, particularly those travelling to medical appointments in Galway.

Minister Heather Humphries stressed the government is committed to the route, Deputy Harkin says it’s vital that is borne out by action.

If not, she warned, then it could be a very long time before necessary work is done…………