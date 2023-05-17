Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Harkin concerned about Minister Ryan’s comments on N17 upgrade

The Dail has been told recent comments from Transport Minister Eamon Ryan have led to grave fears that the N17 will not receive the investment it needs over the next number of years.

If that happens, South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin warned, then people from all over the North West will be affected, particularly those travelling to medical appointments in Galway.

Minister Heather Humphries stressed the government is committed to the route, Deputy Harkin says it’s vital that is borne out by action.

If not, she warned, then it could be a very long time before necessary work is done…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

newmills closed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Corn and Flax Mill to open for the summer

17 May 2023
Fintown 2
News, Top Stories

Glenties MD councillors briefed on Fintown road project

17 May 2023
Marian Harkin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harkin concerned about Minister Ryan’s comments on N17 upgrade

17 May 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday May 16th

16 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

newmills closed
News, Audio, Top Stories

Corn and Flax Mill to open for the summer

17 May 2023
Fintown 2
News, Top Stories

Glenties MD councillors briefed on Fintown road project

17 May 2023
Marian Harkin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harkin concerned about Minister Ryan’s comments on N17 upgrade

17 May 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday May 16th

16 May 2023
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged in connection with failing to notify police of information

16 May 2023
Leaving Cert
News, Audio, Top Stories

Education Minister ‘hopeful’ Leaving Cert students will know results date before sitting exams

16 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube