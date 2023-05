Four people have been arrested and £50,000 worth of suspected cannabis along with £20,000 in cash has been seized in Derry.

Searches were carried out in the city yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the INLA.

Two men, both aged 36-years-old, and a 38-year-old man remain in custody at this time while a 56-year-old woman arrested has been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.