Conflict has had a major long term effect on physical and mental health in NI – Durkan

The Stormont Assembly has been told that UK Government proposals to reform the benefit system will be disastrous.

A consultation is underway on proposals to move away from a fixed cash benefit system towards tailored support, with the effective abolition of Personal Indepoendence Payments.

The UK government says over 2.6 million people of working age now receiving PIP, with monthly new claims almost doubling since 2019.

However, SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan has told the assembly that flawed thought the PIP system is, it does provide a vital lifeline for many.

He said that one of the legacies of the troubles has been high levels of long term physical and mental health problems……………..