Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

New County Donegal Heritage Plan placed on public review

The new County Donegal Heritage Plan has been placed on public review.

The plan which is available for viewing until Monday June 5th will cover from 2023 to 2030.

The new County Donegal Heritage Plan has been prepared by the County Donegal Heritage Office, Donegal County Council and the County Donegal Heritage Forum following a period of public submissions last year.

Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer says the plan highlights some challenges and opportunities that heritage faces over the next seven years.

The aim of the strategic plan is to work together to manage, conserve, promote and celebrate heritage responsibly, foster appreciation and communicate the values of the county’s rich heritage to present and future generations.

In order to achieve this aim, five strategic objectives have been set out.

As part of the three-week public review period, a draft of the new County Donegal Heritage Plan will be available to view on-line at donegalcoco.ie with five drop-in sessions across the county organised.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Alcohol
News, Top Stories

Donegal records largest increase in spending in pubs and off licences

18 May 2023
luh123
News, Audio, Top Stories

LUH nurse describes staffing levels as ‘unsafe and inhumane’

18 May 2023
Ray Graveyard
News, Top Stories

New County Donegal Heritage Plan placed on public review

18 May 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Audio, Top Stories

This is a time of unprecedented opportunity for Donegal – Brogan

18 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Alcohol
News, Top Stories

Donegal records largest increase in spending in pubs and off licences

18 May 2023
luh123
News, Audio, Top Stories

LUH nurse describes staffing levels as ‘unsafe and inhumane’

18 May 2023
Ray Graveyard
News, Top Stories

New County Donegal Heritage Plan placed on public review

18 May 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Audio, Top Stories

This is a time of unprecedented opportunity for Donegal – Brogan

18 May 2023
lspn3
News, Top Stories

Council beginning consultation today on Letterkenny Southern Network Project

18 May 2023
aine
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 3ú Bealtaine le hÁine Durkin & Ella Fitzgerald curtha i láthair ag Colm Ferriter

17 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube