New County Donegal Heritage Plan placed on public review

The new County Donegal Heritage Plan has been placed on public review.

The plan which is available for viewing until Monday June 5th will cover from 2023 to 2030.

The new County Donegal Heritage Plan has been prepared by the County Donegal Heritage Office, Donegal County Council and the County Donegal Heritage Forum following a period of public submissions last year.

Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer says the plan highlights some challenges and opportunities that heritage faces over the next seven years.

The aim of the strategic plan is to work together to manage, conserve, promote and celebrate heritage responsibly, foster appreciation and communicate the values of the county’s rich heritage to present and future generations.

In order to achieve this aim, five strategic objectives have been set out.

As part of the three-week public review period, a draft of the new County Donegal Heritage Plan will be available to view on-line at donegalcoco.ie with five drop-in sessions across the county organised.