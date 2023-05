The Polish Ambassador, Anna Sochańska is to visit Milford Community Library tomorrow.

Her visit comes with the addition of a new exhibition showcasing Count Paul Strzelecki, a Polish scientist and explorer and his efforts to feed starving children in school during the famine.

Madame Ambassadors Sochańska said it is her first time in Donegal, and is looking forward to being the first of her predecessors to visit the Polish School in Letterkenny: