This is a time of unprecedented opportunity for Donegal – Brogan

Donegal’s Town Regeneration Officer has told members of the council’s Planning Strategic Policy Committee that she is pursuing a number of initiatives to tackle vacancy and dereliction across the county.

Patricia McIntyre has taken up the post this week, with the appointment of a Vacant Homes Officer also imminent.

She said she is carrying out a vacancy survey, and confirmed there has been significant interest from local building owners in the Vacant Homes Refurbishment Scheme.

She also confirmed there is now a CPO Activation Fund available, if that is deemed to be an appropriate way to bring a building back into use.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says with significant funding coming from government and key appointments being made in the council’s Planning Department, this is a time of great opportunity..…….