The Doochary Development Group is working to determine the cause of damage to a welcome stone at the top of the corkscrew in the village.

There’s been a suggestion that the damage was caused by a vehicle collision but that has been questioned on social media.

The group is appealing to anyone with information to contact Dungloe Garda Station.

Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig is appealing to those responsible to stop causing destruction: