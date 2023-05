Calls are being made to restore garden maintenance for older people in some housing estates.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh called on Donegal County Council to find resources in order to help residents who are unable to keep the outside of their home.

The estates include Beechwood, Glenwood, Derryveagh, Oldtown and Muckish Avenue.

Cllr. Kavanagh says any work would be appreciated: