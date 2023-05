Donegal earned their first victory of this seasons Championship with a 0-14 to 0-09 win over Clare in Round One of the All Ireland Series.

At half time, Aidan O’Rourke’s men trailed 0-06 to 0-03 but put on a strong second half showing to leave Cusack Park with the win.

Ciaran Thompson and Oisin Gallen were top scorers for Donegal with four points each.

Paddy Bradley who is a member the Donegal management team told Oisin Kelly he was delighted to get the result…